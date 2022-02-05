Birmingham City 1-2 Sheffield United: What happened? Who stood out? What are the fans saying?

Sheffield United came from behind last night to secure another three points away at Championship rivals Birmingham City, a win that will only go on to boost their play-off chances further.

Because of their heavily disrupted schedule in December due to Covid-19 postponements, Paul Heckingbottom’s men have been playing catch up but are now just three points adrift of the play-off zone as things stand.

Not only have they closed the gap on the top six – but they have two games in hand over sixth-placed side West Bromwich Albion – making a top-six finish a potential reality despite their underwhelming start to the season.

Birmingham, on the other hand, are enduring turmoil both on and off the pitch and have now won just one of their last ten league games under Lee Bowyer, relegation form that could put the former Blues’ player’s future at St Andrew’s in danger if he’s unable to turn the tide.

Although Reading, Peterborough United, Derby County and Barnsley’s struggles are likely to keep the West Midlands outfit afloat in the second tier this term – there are worries about their long-term future and where they are heading as a football club.

Focusing more on the present though, we answer three key questions as we discuss what happened, who the best players on the park were and how both sides’ fans have reacted to yesterday evening’s clash.

What happened?

Iliman Ndiaye could perhaps count himself unlucky not to have won a penalty in the first half when he was clipped by Teden Mengi – but managed to get their own luck when Jayden Bogle’s handball early on in the second 45 wasn’t spotted by Keith Stroud.

The game exploded into life just after the hour mark though when Juninho Bacuna’s intelligent run forward paid dividends as the ex-Terrier burst into the Blades’ half and slotted in Lyle Taylor who opened the scoring with a curling shot past Wes Foderingham.

Their lead only lasted four minutes though, with Sander Berge’s wonderful through ball finding its way to Billy Sharp who converted from close range, scoring in consecutive games after breaking the all-time Championship goalscoring record at Peterborough United last weekend.

And the veteran forward played a controversial part in the winner as well, chasing down Neil Etheridge from what looked to be an offside position, with the Thai international being forced to head away under that pressure.

That clearance led to the goal, with Jayden Bogle combining well with his teammates to tuck the ball home and send the travelling support into raptures

Who stood out?

Ndiaye has to be singled out for being a threat and despite not managing to get a goal or assist to his name, he was a real livewire the Blues’ defence could barely cope with and as mentioned earlier, was unlucky not to win a penalty for his side.

Special praise also has to go to Berge who played an instrumental part in both goals and looks to be fully settled in the Blades’ team now after spending much of the earlier stages of the season out injured.

It remains to be seen whether he has a long-term future at the club with his calibre and top-tier teams from across Europe likely to be interested in his services if he can continue to maximise his performance levels.

And lastly for the visitors, the match-winner Bogle has to be commended for his movement and link-up play for his goal. Proving to be an influential figure with his attacking threat, he’s keeping George Baldock out of the starting lineup with ease.

The performance from the hosts wasn’t awful and many can certainly hold their head up high for their displays – but goalscorer Taylor should receive a mention. Not just because of his goal – but for his overall play and is proving to be an exceptionally good addition to Bowyer’s frontline.

What are the fans saying?

United fans were obviously jubilant on social media after the match and although they would have been disappointed to go behind, the only statistic that matters is the three points on the board for them as they look to fully force their way into the promotion mix.

Many were also in agreement over Oli McBurnie’s performance, commending his efforts when he came on after spending much of the season as an outcast at Bramall Lane. He will be hoping to make more of an impact between now and the end of the season.

Takes a lot of stick, but McBurnie was magnificent when he came on. Exactly what was needed #sufc — Jon Davies (@1JonDavies1988) February 4, 2022

If McBurnie sticks to what he was doing tonight, it would be like we made a proper signing in January.. Will bring great addition and depth #twitterblades #SUFC — ForgedinSteel (@forgedinsteel1) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the hosts were inevitably more despondent, although they did make their feelings known on new signing Bacuna who was a bright spark and has already made a big impression in the short time he has been at St Andrew’s.

A few more of these performances will make him a real fans’ favourite at the club – and looks set to provide value for money following his move from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

In two games, £400k Bacuna has done more than £6M Jota. #bcfc — Rob K (@robbiek44) February 5, 2022

Taking pictures, last player off the pitch clapping all the fans. We don’t deserve you @JBacuna07 #bcfc pic.twitter.com/deT8sP7EtX — Jack (@BluesJack_) February 4, 2022