Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook has hinted that there will be funds available for the new Blues manager that comes in.

The men from the Midlands shocked many when news broke that John Eustace was leaving the club, after what has been a really positive start to the Championship season this year.

Ultimately, though, the decision has been made and whilst we wait for a new arrival at the club to take the reins, likely Wayne Rooney, CEO Garry Cook has written an open letter to Blues fans to give some further insight on the Eustace decision, and the club's plans moving forwards.

Garry Cook hints at funds for new Birmingham boss in January

Published on the Birmingham website, Cook hinted that the new boss would have the chance to add further talent to the squad:

"The recruitment of talent is vital," said Cook.

"The team is now supported through data-enhanced decision making, with a player identification system in place enabling them to unearth hidden gems that strengthen the team and plan effectively for future transfer windows. In addition, we are increasing our investment in the Academy which is a cornerstone of the Club. This will ensure that we continue to attract and develop the best young players in our region.

"The Owners and Board Members are ambitious. They are driven to help make Birmingham City a football powerhouse. It will not happen overnight. It is a step-by-step approach. We are well aware of what has happened at Blues over the past decade. We believe we have moved on from those dark days giving hope and aspiration to existing and new fans. Our intent is to be judged over what we do in the years to come and be ambitious with the new story that we are writing."

Positive words, but Blues fans will want actions and nothing else

These are words that Blues fans will probably take some positives from in reading, even if they do feel quite concerned at the way Eustace was dismissed despite the positive start.

The new ownership at Blues is clearly very ambitious and very eager to make their mark on the club and the city, and they evidently felt as though moving away from Eustace was something that they wanted to do.

It remains to be seen how the club kicks on after this period of instability, but the signs on the pitch have at least been good and if the new owners come good on their word then Blues fans will be happy with that.

They're a fanbase that cannot be fooled, though, especially after the last decade, and so actions will speak a lot louder than words.

