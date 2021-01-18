Birmingham, Bristol City enter transfer race for Championship midfielder

Birmingham City and Bristol City are among those monitoring Alex Pritchard’s situation at Huddersfield Town, according to the Telegraph.

Pritchard’s future at the John Smith’s Stadium looks uncertain, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old has made only five league starts under Carlos Corberan this season, and has been unable to nail down a regular place in the side due to injury.

Pritchard’s form has gone downhill in recent seasons. He hasn’t found the net in two years, and has registered only one assist.

According to the Telegraph, Birmingham City, Bristol City, QPR and Derby are all monitoring the playmaker’s situation at Huddersfield.

Derby were reportedly looking to organise a swap deal between Duane Holmes and Pritchard, but the latter wasn’t said to be keen on a move to Pride Park.

It remains to be seen whether either of these sides make a move this month, or wait to land him on a free transfer in the summer.

The Verdict

Pritchard has excelled at this level before, but since joining Huddersfield, he hasn’t really been at his best.

He was a really creative player for Brentford and Norwich City, and when he’s at his best, he is one of the best attacking midfielders in the league.

Birmingham are lacking any real creativity going forward, and I think he could be a really useful addition for them.

If Mark Warburton remains in charge of QPR, then that could also be a good option for Pritchard having flourished under him at Brentford.