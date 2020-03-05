Birmingham boss Pep Clotet breaks silence on fresh Jude Bellingham transfer speculation

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has reacted to the speculation linking Jude Bellingham with a move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Reports from SportBild – via Sport Witness – claim that the Bundesliga giants are set to win the race for the talented 16-year-old, and will sign him for a club-record fee of around €35m.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked with the midfielder’s signature, but he reportedly looks set to become the next rising star to join Dortmund.

Bellingham has been an influential player for Birmingham this season, scoring four goals in a total of 34 appearances from the heart of midfield this term.

The 16-year-old was left out of the squad as Blues lost 1-0 to Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, but Clotet revealed that this decision was simply down to fatigue levels.

Reacting to the speculation, via Birmingham Live, Clotet said: “I cannot tell you much more because first of all I am not aware because I am a head coach and it’s not my area the recruitment, the ins and outs, and I haven’t been informed yet.

“I have been focused purely on the game. But let me cut some speculation that might happen, that rumour that you mentioned.

“First of all, for us it is very good because that means for us, a club like Birmingham, to be able to attract the interest of so many big clubs for a player that makes it through the academy and that we play and that we help in the first team that is fantastic.

“But Jude was not here for that reason. He was not here because I wanted to rest him because his fatigue levels were a little bit high and I wanted to get him good rest to so he can be fresh and ready for Saturday.

“Because at the end of the day he is sixteen years old and he has been playing a lot of games lately and I didn’t want to put too much load on him.”

Blues will be looking to return to winning ways in the Championship this weekend, after a run of 13 games unbeaten in all competitions came to an end last night.

Clotet’s side face Reading at St. Andrew’s this weekend.

The Verdict

It seems almost inevitable that Bellingham will leave Birmingham in the summer, and Dortmund would be a quality move for him.

I don’t think BIrmingham are the sort of club that will stand his way, either, as they want the best for him and Dortmund is a fabulous place for young players to develop.

Over £30m would bring beneficial funds for the club, and it could really help Clotet assemble a really good squad next summer.