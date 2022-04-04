Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer refuses to rule out summer Nottingham Forest deal

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has refused to rule out re-signing Nottingham Forest loanee Lyle Taylor in the summer transfer window.

Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty proved decisive in the Blues’ 1-0 win against West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The 32-year-old now has four goals and one assist in nine Championship appearances for Birmingham, having signed on loan from Forest in the January window.

Given his mid-season exit, it seems as though Taylor’s race may be run at The City Ground despite his contract with the East Midlands club running until 2023.

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Bowyer was pressed on re-signing the striker at the end of the season and though he did not confirm they were definitely interested, he refused to rule out such a move

He said: “He has got good mobility, he does everything that I want from a striker.

“He holds the ball up, he works hard in and out of possession, scores goal and creates chances. We will have to see in the summer and see what happens between now and the end of the season. If you ask me if I like Lyle as a player, I had to fight hard to bring him here and I am glad he is here.

“I don’t know, this is a question for Craig [Gardner] and the board. We will see what the situation is come the summer but for as long as we have him here, we have to enjoy him. I am and I know he is enjoying being here. Hopefully, he keeps scoring goals and helping us win games.”

Bowyer and Taylor have a history together, with the Montserrat international a key player in the Charlton Athletic side that won promotion to the Championship in 2018/19.

The Verdict

While Bowyer has not overtly revealed that the Blues would jump at the chance to re-sign the on-loan striker, he’s certainly not ruled out a move in the summer.

It would seem to be a deal that made sense for all parties involved – allowing Forest to get him off their wage bill while Taylor and Birmingham could continue their fruitful relationship.

You’d imagine that the 32-year-old should be available fairly cheaply given his contract situation while he’s on £15,000 per week, according to Salary Sport, which is not cheap but may well be affordable for the St Andrew’s outfit.

It’s certainly a situation to keep an eye on as the summer approaches.