Birmingham receive boost in pursuit of Aston Villa man

Aston Villa are reportedly open to offers for Birmingham City target Scott Hogan as Dean Smith looks to make changes to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Hogan impressed on loan with the Blues during the second half of last season – scoring seven times in 17 Championship games.

Recent reports have suggested that Birmingham remain keen on signing the 28-year-old and it appears their second city rivals are open to a deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Hogan is one of a string of Villa players that the Premier League club are willing to let go of this summer.

The report claims that the Villa Park outfit are open to offers for Hogan as well as Mbwana Samatta, Marvelous Nakamba, Bjorn Engels, Frederic Guilbert, Orjan Nyland, and Lovre Kalinic.

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins was announced as Villa’s latest summer signing yesterday, while Bournemouth’s Josh King and Bristol City’s Niclas Eliasson have also been linked with the club.

Smith appears to be looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season, which has left Hogan excess to requirements.

With Lukas Jutkiewicz currently the only striker in Aitor Karanka’s first-team squad, the 28-year-old would be a welcome addition.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for the Blues. Hogan was really impressive in the second half of last season and complemented Jutkiewicz really well upfront.

It seems Villa are open to letting the striker leave this summer and Birmingham should be doing all they can to pursue a move.

Karanka needs more options in the final third and you feel signing Hogan, after his impressive displays last term, would be a great bit of business.