Birmingham City have held onto Jordan James after significant January interest.

James, 19, has impressed during the 2023/24 season, becoming an integral part of the Blues' midfield.

Unsurprisingly, the Welshman's performances have caught the eye, with interest emerging from the Premier League and in Europe.

According to Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano (via GIVEMESPORT), Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers were both interested in James and that the midfielder would entertain a Premier League switch.

Serie A side Atalanta reportedly lodged a bid for the 19-year-old, with talks rumoured to be progressing between the two clubs. However, no agreement was reached.

Fan pundit: Crystal Palace £22million agreement helped Birmingham City keep Jordan James

Blackburn Rovers' midfielder Adam Wharton completed a deadline day switch to Crystal Palace for a reported £22million, a deal which could have helped Birmingham.

That's according to FLW's Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs, who believes Wharton's transfer fee sets a precedent for if and when James is sold.

"I think yes and no [surprised he stayed]," Gibbs told Football League World.

"He's a grounded lad. He doesn't come across as the sort of guy who would be pushing for a move, so I am not surprised on that side of it. I think it was a fairly derisory offer that came in, rumoured to be £4million.

"I think what's also helped us keeping him is Wharton at Blackburn being sold for £22million, who is the same age and less experienced. I am not comparing the two players. I don't think it's apples for apples but it determines the market value and the market cap of younger players like that.

"We can use that almost as a milestone in negotiations. So I am glad the owners have held firm. Had the number been upwards of £10million, it might have been different.

"We've held out, we've held strong and are in a good position with his contract. There's plenty of time left on that and I think he's going to get better.

"I am not surprised but then I am to some degree - I expected people to come in with higher offers."

Birmingham City could sell Jordan James for £20million-plus

Wharton's move to Palace surely means James' price tag sits in the region of £20 million.

The Birmingham midfielder operated in the same position and has matched Wharton's statistics during the 2023/24 season.

Jordan James v Adam Wharton 2023/24 Championship statistics, as per FotMob Player Matches Starts Goals Assists xG Successful passes Adam Wharton 26 22 2 3 1.45 1017 Jordan James 26 13 6 0 2.72 325

James has started nine fewer matches but scored four more goals than the now-Crystal Palace youngster.

Birmingham will be delighted negotiations with Atalanta fell through, especially with the reported fee of just under £4million. James' contract runs until 2025, and if he continues his excellent form, the 19-year-old could be one of Birmingham's key assets.

Staying at St Andrew's is also a smart move for his development. He will play week in and week out, gaining invaluable first-team experience. For now, his questions surrounding his future can be put to bed until the summer.