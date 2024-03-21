With Rotherham United’s future as a Championship club hanging by a thread, rumours of a move away from the New York Stadium for their top talents have already begun.

Viktor Johansson is one player that is already said to be garnering interest ahead of the off-season, with likely soon-to-be second tier side Sheffield United said to be intrigued about the possibility of bringing the Swede to Bramall Lane in the summer.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has earned himself all manner of plaudits for his professionalism between the sticks for a struggling Millers side over the past two seasons, with his performances helping them to avoid relegation in the previous campaign.

It won’t just be the Blades that will be looking to table a bid over the summer though, with plenty of other Championship clubs having a beady eye on his reported seven-figure release clause to lure him away from Yorkshire.

Viktor Johansson's Rotherham United Championship stats

Johansson’s heroics in goal earned him the honour of being voted Player of the Year last season, with a number of stoic performances keeping the league’s best attacking talent at bay as his side avoided relegation by six points.

His 157 saves were by far and away the most of any of the league’s glovesman, while only Matt Ingram of Hull City (75.5%) and Burnley’s Arijanet Muric (76.6%) could top his save percentage of 75.4%

Viktor Johansson Rotherham United Championship stats 2022-23 2023-24 Appearances 43 38 Clean sheets 13 4 Goals conceded 56 77 Shots saved 157 149 Save % 75.4% 67.3% As of March 21st, 2024 Source: FBRef

13 clean sheets was a solid return for a side fighting to maintain their second tier status, and it has been much the same in the current campaign with his 147 saves topping the shot-denying charts once again.

While there hasn’t been much to shout about for Millers fans over the course of the previous two seasons, Johansson’s form has been one shining light from the current campaign which has seen them pick up a miserly return of just 20 points from 38 matches.

With 19 points separating them and safety with just eight matches remaining, United will be facing relegation in the face if they fail to win either of their matches over the Easter period.

Falling into the third tier will likely see a number of faces leave the New York Stadium, with Johansson likely to be one of the most in-demand players from a host of Championship sides, despite Sheffield United’s early interest.

Viktor Johansson deal could suit Birmingham City and Stoke City

Two teams that could come calling are Birmingham City and Stoke City, with the pair likely to be on the search for new options in between the sticks for the following campaign.

Veteran John Ruddy sees his contract come to an end at St. Andrew's this coming summer, while the Potters took to the loan market in January to bring Daniel Iversen into the club from Leicester City until the end of the season, having seen Mark Travers' loan agreement with Bournemouth terminated early.

Related Stoke City may end up profiting following Steven Schumacher snub: View Potters rebel Mmaee looks set for recall after six weeks in the wilderness

That move shows a lack of faith in previous number one Jack Bonham, with Steven Schumacher likely to have a clear out at the Bet365 Stadium in the summer after his arrival to the club in December.

Both clubs could do a lot worse than stumping up the cash to bring Johansson into their respective clubs; with the Swede’s underlying numbers proof alone of just how valuable he could be to a side if he was given sufficient protection to help his cause.

There are only so many attacks you can repel as the goal minder for the league’s leakiest defence, and if the current Millers ‘keeper was given more help in repelling shots he could be a valuable asset for a solid Championship side.

Both sides will need to keep their second tier status intact before they plan on making any moves for players in the summer though, with the duo entangled in a captivating relegation battle at the bottom of the division as it stands.

With three points separating the clubs between 23rd and 18th, the Blues find themselves outside of the relegation places on goal difference alone at this moment in time, with Huddersfield Town lying level on points but two goals worse off.

Two wins in their last four matches has seen Schumacher’s Stoke side pick up some valuable points of late to leave them two points above the drop zone, but with eight matches left to play nobody’s future is certain yet.

If they stay up, both sides will want to avoid a repeat of their respective disastrous seasons, and having a reliable presence in goal can make all the difference at the end of the season.

Johansson has proved his quality time and time again in the second tier, and whoever lands him in the summer will have a real result-defining player on their hands.