Reading and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

The Irishman joined the Cherries as a 16-year-old from famous Dublin youth side St. Kevin's Boys, which has produced the likes of Robbie Brady, Ian Harte and more down the years - making his debut as a 19-year-old under Eddie Howe in the League Cup.

Game time has been hard to come by for the midfielder though, and with Bournemouth's recent transfer activity, it would appear that Kilkenny has become surplus to requirements. And, with Birmingham and Reading circling for a new man in the middle, they could well target Kilkenny as their newest recruit.

What is the latest Gavin Kilkenny news?

The report from Football Insider states that Birmingham and Reading are plotting moves for Kilkenny.

The two clubs are looking to strengthen in midfield, and with Bournemouth signing Alex Scott, Tyler Adams and tying Philip Billing down to a new long-term contract all within the last two weeks, it has given Kilkenny very limited chances of making it into the first-team at the Vitality Stadium.

Kilkenny enjoyed loan spells at Stoke and Charlton last season, and was impressive for Andoni Iraola's side in pre-season, whilst also featuring on the bench in pre-season.

But his loan moves last season weren't ground-breaking, and with £45million worth of midfielders being bought from the Championship this summer, it may well be time to look for pastures new.

He does have two years left on his contract, and the Dubliner was used in the Championship as Bournemouth finished second to Fulham in 2021/22.

Would Gavin Kilkenny be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Birmingham boasted the likes of Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri and Brighton man Reda Khadra on loan last season, whilst prodigy Jobe Bellingham was sold to Sunderland this summer - meaning the Blues suffered a huge detriment to their midfield ranks.

Krystian Bielik has been used as a central midfielder, though if he was to suffer an injury, then John Eustace would be relying solely on Juninho Bacuna, Jordan James, Gary Gardner and Ivan Sunjic as his engine room options - so one more signing to help out with fatigue and experience would be ideal for them.

Kilkenny already has 18 appearances at Championship level and has achieved a promotion to boot, and whilst that may not be a significant amount of run-outs for a 23-year-old, he likely wouldn't walk into the first-team upon his arrival. Versatility and back-ups are key to a long season and Kilkenny would provide just that.

Would Gavin Kilkenny be a good signing for Reading?

The initial signs, having failed to largely impress whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic last season, would suggest that it could also be unclear if Kilkenny would break into Ruben Selles' lineup.

The Royals have signed the likes of Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage to go into their midfield, which represents extremely good business for a League One club that needs to stabilise some what after a rocky season last season, and with financial troubles continuing to threaten their points tally.

But bar their two new incomings, only Ovie Ejaria is a senior choice - and Kilkenny would give the Royals that little boost in midfield - not only in terms of experience, but in terms of quality and versatility.