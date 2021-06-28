Birmingham and Middlesbrough in transfer battle for 29-year-old winger

Recently released Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi is attracting transfer interest from two Championship clubs this summer, according to Football Insider.

Both Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are interested in the 29-year-old following his departure from the City Ground as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Ameobi was somewhat of a surprise departure at Forest following the conclusion of this past season, having appeared in 32 league matches for the club, scoring three times from the wing.

But he was let go by Chris Hughton to seek a new challenge, and it looks as though he’s set to remain in the Championship next season.

Both Birmingham and Boro are looking to strengthen going forward as they lack depth in wide areas going into the new campaign.

Lee Bowyer has just Jeremie Bela and Ivan Sanchez as real out-and-out winger options, whilst Neil Warnock lost the likes of loanees Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano along with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing from the Teessiders, leaving just Duncan Watmore and Marcus Tavernier to select from.

The Verdict

Ameobi would be a useful addition for most teams in the Championship – whilst he wouldn’t necessarily be a starter for all of them he could certainly provide an option off the bench.

Like most wing players in the second tier, Ameobi can be wildly inconsistent which is why he’s plying his trade in the division and not in the Premier League, but he’s never been that prolific either despite having a powerful strike on him.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see other clubs come in for Ameobi as we get set to enter July, as that is when the players with expiring contracts officially become free agents and more options open up to them and other clubs start to make their moves.

Ameobi probably would have been a decent rotational piece again for Forest next season but it’s clear that they are aiming higher and there will no doubt be a smattering of an applause if he returns to the City Ground with either the Blues or Boro.