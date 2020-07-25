Birmingham City and Middlesbrough handed positive transfer update with one-time Spurs man available

Reading have today announced the release of ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest defender Chris Gunter.

The Welshman had been winding down his contract in Berkshire and now looks set to join either Middlesbrough or Birmingham City, with both clubs having previously stated their interest in the defender.

Boro could be ahead in the race for Gunter though, with Neil Warnock saying this month that he wishes to make the Welsh international his first signing as manager.

Gunter was one of several players to be released by Reading following the conclusion of this season. The 31-year-old managed over 270 appearances for the club and has a staggering 96 Wales caps to his name.

A product of the Spurs set-up, Gunter went on to feature for Nottingham Forest as well, before joinging Reading in 2012.

Both Birmingham and Middlesbrough have important summers ahead – Birmingham are still without a manager but closing in on ex-Boro man Aitor Karanka, whilst Warnock’s side managed to escape relegation, with fans not knowing how they might fare next time round.

It was an enthralling race for relegation in the Championship this season. Charlton, Wigan and Hull City were the teams to go down to League One, with Barnsley staying up in dramatic fashion after their finale victory over Brentford.

The verdict

Gunter would be a good signing for either club. Both are in need of experienced, Championship defenders, and they don’t come much better than Chris Gunter.

A stalwart at both club and international level, and a versatile player across the back-line, expect more clubs to join the race to sign Gunter in the coming weeks.