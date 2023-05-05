Birmingham City and Hull have both secured their places in the Championship for the 2023-24 season, and now they will get to work on trying to construct their squads.

It is perhaps a bit more complicated for the Blues, who are in the middle of a potential takeover from Jeremy Dale's consortium, but both the Blues and Tigers are eyeing up the same player who has been in sparkling form in League One this season.

That is Joe Ward of Peterborough United, as TEAMtalk are reporting that the 27-year-old is a wanted man at Championship level this summer.

Having signed for Posh from non-league Woking in 2018, Ward has racked up over 200 appearances for the club in over five years, but with his contract set to come to an end following the conclusion of the current campaign, he could be set to leave his current employers high and dry.

TEAMtalk claim that both Birmingham and Hull want to strengthen out wide this summer and see Ward as the perfect addition in terms of quality and versatility.

How has Joe Ward performed for Peterborough United this season?

Ward wasn't as effective at Championship level last season for Posh in terms of attacking output, notching just three assists from what was usually a right wing-back position, although later on in the season he pushed on to become a winger once again.

He's posted much better numbers back in League One this season though - the last time Posh were in the second tier in 2020-21 he scored five times and notched a mammoth 13 assists, with his figures for 2022-23 coming in so far at six goals and 10 assists from 39 league matches.

Posh's season may not be over just yet either as Ward could be playing in the League One play-offs if they defeat Barnsley on Sunday and Derby slip up against Sheffield Wednesday.

Would Joe Ward be a good signing for Hull or Birmingham?

Ward wasn't too impressive last time he was in the Championship, but another season in League One, where he has been a star player, will not have hurt him.

His versatility though should suit both Hull and Birmingham, who play with different systems.

Hull have recently been playing in a 4-4-2, which would suit Ward by being a natural winger or the fact he can also play at right-back, and John Eustace's wing-back system for Birmingham would perhaps be the perfect balance for him if Maxime Colin is departing this summer.

Ward would need to improve on his performances from two seasons ago at second tier level, but there's no reason why he couldn't do that and he would be a smart bargain addition.