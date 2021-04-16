Birmingham and Coventry in transfer hunt for 8-goal EFL attacker

Championship outfits Birmingham City and Coventry are looking to make a move for Wigan Athletic attacker Callum Lang this summer, per Football Insider.

Neither club are safe from relegation to League One next season, but they already seem to be earmarking targets for whatever division they end up in.

And Lang has seemingly come up on the radar thanks to his fine form this season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, scoring three times for them and also notching two goals in the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds.

Lang returned to the Latics though in January to help spearhead their fight for survival, and not only has he proven to be extremely versatile by playing all across the front-line, but he’s also netted eight times in 18 appearances.

He was on target with the winning goal against Sunderland this week and now his performances look like they’re being noticed by clubs in a higher division.

It’s unknown what kind of wealth Wigan’s new Bahraini owners have, but they may be tempted to cash in on the youngster this summer, especially if relegation to League Two cannot be prevented.

The Verdict

Lang looks to have all the tools to succeed in the Championship, and the fact he can play in a number of attacking positions means he will be a hot commodity.

Despite the recent takeover, Wigan are still in an uncertain position in the sense that no-one knows how much the new owners will invest, so they could still be at risk when it comes to potentially losing key players.

Birmingham could do a lot worse than taking a punt on Lang in the summer, especially as he’s proven he can do it in League One – he should be able to make the step up.