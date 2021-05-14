Birmingham City seal player agreement with West Brom

Birmingham City have taken West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam French on loan, with the Birmingham Mail reporting that the youngster will play in Friday’s Professional Development League play-off against Bristol City for the club’s under-23 side.

The 20-year-old previously joined the Baggies back in November of last year after departing Derby County in January 2020 and has since gone on to feature on a handful of occasions for Albion’s youth team.

Now he has moved across the Midlands to link up with the Blues’ academy and he subsequently joins the likes of Zach Jeacock, Elias Rouse, Alfie Brooks and Aaron Clayton in competing for a spot between the sticks for the under-23s.

French also spent time out on loan at Hyde United in non league and Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two before signing for West Brom.

He is yet to make a senior appearance in his career so far and will be hoping that he can make the breakthrough either with the Blues or the Baggies.

The Verdict

The young goalkeeper now has a real chance to make a good impression during his loan spell with Birmingham and will no doubt be looking to take the opportunity that he has been granted by the Blues.

He has rarely played for the Baggies at youth level this term and will be keen to get some more regular minutes under his belt whilst he is on loan at their rivals.

With Jeacock having now become part of the first team set up at St Andrew’s, the number one shirt for the under-23s is arguably up for grabs, with French having a great opportunity to put himself in a position to hold onto the spot if he performs well in today’s game against Bristol City.

It’s great to see another young player being given a chance and if he impresses, there is every possibility that the Blues could offer him a permanent contract.