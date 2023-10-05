Highlights Derby County's best players have a predicted transfer value, ranging from £800,000 to £4 million.

Derby County are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Rams missed out on a play-off place last year, finishing seventh with a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the campaign.

Paul Warne’s side will be looking to go one step further by earning a top six place, at the very least.

Competition at the top of the League One table should be fierce, with clubs like Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Barnsley all vying for automatic promotion.

What is the transfer value of Derby County’s best players?

Warne has built a strong squad at Derby that should be capable of a play-off place this year.

Here we look at the predicted transfer value of the side’s five best players…

Max Bird - £4 million

Bird was the subject of summer transfer speculation in the previous transfer window, with Hull City seeking a move for the 23-year-old.

An injury to the Derby player ended the Tigers’ pursuit of the midfielder for the time being, but another attempt to sign him could be made in January.

It would surely have to take a deal close to £5 million to convince the League One side to commit to a sale, given his importance to the team.

Louie Sibley - £3 million

Coventry City have previously been linked with a move for Sibley, which failed to materialise in a move.

The midfielder has impressed for Derby since first emerging into the first team squad through the academy system.

Any deal to sign the 22-year-old would have to cost at least £3 million to convince Derby to a sale.

Eiran Cashin - £3 million +

Cashin is another player that was the subject of transfer speculation last summer, with Premier League side Brighton reportedly making an offer for the 21-year-old.

The defender has impressed in League One for the Rams, and could be a key figure in the club’s pursuit of Championship promotion.

They will be wary of the Seagulls reigniting their interest in the centre back in the winter window next year, but it could take a significant fee to convince them of a sale.

Any offer lower than £3 million is unlikely to do the job.

Ryan Nyambe - £1 million

Nyambe has bounced around a few clubs in recent years, with his departure from Wigan Athletic coming due to financial issues with the Latics.

But he has proven a smart signing for Derby, and has the potential to become an important part of Warne’s squad going forward.

His departure likely won’t come anytime soon given he just signed for the club, but it would have to cost a seven-figure sum to persuade the Rams otherwise.

Curtis Nelson - £800,000

Nelson signed for Derby as a free agent last summer, arriving after his departure from Blackpool.

The 30-year-old is one of the more experienced faces at Pride Park, having competed in the Championship for multiple seasons.

He will have an important role in the squad as a dressing room leader, making him a valuable member of the team.

This means he could be worth as much as £800,000 to a team like Derby.