Unless quite a few players depart in January, it would be difficult to see Reading spending too much during the winter transfer window.

At the moment, they need to focus on keeping themselves out of administration because that would be disastrous for the Berkshire outfit.

In saying that, they could definitely benefit from bringing a few more players in, with the midfield area potentially a department that requires more depth considering their lack of experienced options in this area.

More experience in general could also be extremely beneficial for them because they have a very young squad that's clearly struggling to cope amid their poor form.

The older heads that the Royals do have are failing to step up to the plate at the moment, including David Button and Harlee Dean, so more leaders in the dressing room may be required if they are to remain in League One.

Looking ahead to what could be a quiet January transfer window, we take a look at two players who could join the third-tier side and one who could depart during the winter.

Out: Tyler Bindon

Both Bindon and Caylan Vickers were recently linked with Arsenal - and that isn't a surprise considering both have shown real promise this term.

However, Bindon is the player currently getting the most minutes out of the pair, with Vickers finding himself on the bench at times.

The defender, on the other hand, has played both in central defence and on the right-hand side.

It seems clear that he isn't a right-back, but he managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Leyton Orient at the weekend and did a respectable job going forward against Burton Albion considering his limited ability in the final third.

In central defence, Bindon has been good at times alongside Nelson Abbey despite being caught out on a few occasions.

In: Gavin Kilkenny (Loan)

Football Insider reported during the previous window that the Royals were interested in securing a deal for AFC Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

They were reportedly in the race with Birmingham City for his signature but neither side managed to get a deal over the line in the end and Ruben Selles' side could have the opportunity to secure him on loan during the winter.

Unfortunately, they won't be able to pay fees as things stand, but they still have plenty of loan spots available after only bringing in two loanees during the previous window.

Considering the Cherries are in the Premier League, they may be willing to pay a big chunk of the Irishman's wages, on the condition he gets plenty of game time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Charlie Savage hasn't been that impressive so far this term, so Kilkenny may get a chance to prove his worth alongside Lewis Wing.

In: Tariqe Fosu

The Royals are likely to be limited to free agents and loanees in January and former Reading player Fosu fits into the free agent category.

The winger is yet to find a new club following a pretty average loan spell at Rotherham United and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him drop into the third tier at some point.

Selles' side can bring him in now because he hasn't got a contract - but the Berkshire outfit will probably need to sell a player or two to make room for his wage.

He may not demand too much though because he's probably desperate to get back into football as quickly as possible.