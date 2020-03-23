Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Bin him off’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging player footage

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nuno da Costa will be keen to make an impact at Nottingham Forest as soon as the EFL campaign resumes.

The Cape Verdean forward joined the Reds from RC Strasbourg in the January transfer window, as Sabri Lamouchi looked to provide cover for leading goalscorer Lewis Grabban up top.

But it has since been a turbulent time for the 29-year-old at the City Ground, with the striker limited to just 20 minutes of football,  struggling to break into the side due to a frustrating injury problem.

Da Costa made his debut for the Reds in a 1-o home defeat to Charlton Athletic in mid-February, but after picking up a muscle injury in an Under-23 match, he is yet to feature since.

Can you get full marks on this Forest quiz?

1 of 16

Who scored Forest's first league goal this season? (1-2 v West Brom)

With matches suspended until April the 30th at the earliest, though, da Costa will be keen to get back to full fitness and play a part in helping Forest cement their place in the play-off positions.

The club have recently posted a video onto their Twitter page of da Costa, and his son, working out as the former looks to make a swift return to first-team action.

Here is what Forest fans had to say, with some even forgetting about the striker already…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Bin him off’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging player footage

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: