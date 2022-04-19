Billy Sharp update emerges following Sheffield United’s draw with Bristol City

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he is hopeful that Billy Sharp will be able to make his return to action this weekend.

The forward has been unable to feature for the Blades in their recent fixtures due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the club’s meeting with Barnsley last month.

In the absence of Sharp yesterday, Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White were tasked with leading the line for United in their showdown with Bristol City.

Ndiaye missed a great chance to give the Blades the lead in the first-half of this fixture as he fired an effort over the bar.

Following the break, the Robins opened the scoring in the 49th minute as Chris Martin slotted an effort past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after being teed up by Antoine Semenyo.

Undeterred by this setback, the Blades managed to seal a point at Ashton Gate thanks to an acrobatic effort from Gibbs-White.

After his side’s display against the Robins, Heckingbottom shared an update on Sharp.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about how far away the forward is from being available for selection, Heckingbottom said: “Hoping next game, he is chomping at the bit to be involved and we need to make sure he’s fit and available.”

Quiz: Are these 12 Sheffield United facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 Sheffield United beat Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign Real Fake

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Sharp is seemingly edging closer to being fit enough to feature for the Blades again after missing five league games.

Set to take on Cardiff City this weekend, Heckingbottom’s side may need to turn to Sharp for inspiration in this fixture as they look to retain their place in the top-six as they are currently having to play Gibbs-White and Ndiaye out of position.

A stand-out performer for the Blades this season, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions in the Championship whilst he has also provided his team-mates with seven assists.

Providing that Sharp is firing on all cylinders during the closing stages of the term, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he helps his side qualify for the play-offs in May.