Billy Sharp starts: How we expect Sheffield United to line up against QPR on Tuesday

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back following their weekend defeat to Stoke City.

A second half own goal courtesy of John Egan cost the Blades a result away at the Bet365 Stadium.

The defeat saw the Blades slip to eighth place in the Championship table, outside of the play-off places.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are within one point of sixth place Blackburn Rovers, but have a game in hand on their promotion rivals.

Tuesday night’s game is that spare fixture, as United prepare to face another promotion rival in QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side also come into this midweek clash off the back of a defeat on Saturday, having lost to league leaders Fulham 2-0.

Here is how we predict Heckingbottom will line up his side to face QPR on Tuesday night…

Billy Sharp may make his return to the side following an absence through injury.

That would mean Daniel Jebbison’s position in the side is in jeopardy as he would be replaced to accommodate the 36-year old.

Iliman Ndiaye may also come back into the side, with John Fleck the man set to miss out in his place.

Ben Osborn will also be an option for Heckingbottom, who could come into the side at left-wing back or in a more advanced role further forward.