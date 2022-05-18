Billy Sharp speaks out after shocking incident with Nottingham Forest supporter

Billy Sharp has released a statement following his altercation with a Nottingham Forest supporter last night.

In the immediate aftermath of the final result being confirmed, home fans of the City Ground stormed the pitch in celebration of Steve Cooper’s side’s play-off semi-final victory.

But one Forest fan marred the celebrations when he appeared to headbutt Sharp unprovoked.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was furious with the incident, claiming that the striker was “shuck up, bleeding, angry” following what had happened.

The forward has since released a statement in which he congratulated Forest for their play-off victory on Tuesday night.

The 36-year old has insisted that the actions of one supporter will not ruin the night for anyone and that he still has an immense amount of respect for the Lancashire club.

“One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football,” wrote Sharp, via his official Twitter account.

“Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final.

“As an ex Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

“Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high.

“We will be back and go again. Thanks for all your messages and support after the incident.”

Sharp has had an excellent season for the Blades, in which he scored 14 goals and earned seven assists in the Championship.

But Heckingbottom’s side fell at the final hurdle as they lost on penalties to Forest after 210 minutes of football couldn’t separate the two teams.

United will have to compete in the second division again next season.

The Verdict

This is a well worded statement from the Sheffield United striker, who rightly calls out the horrible actions of one person.

Despite the fans being warned not to storm the pitch, it was inevitable that in such a dramatic game that the supporters wouldn’t be able to contain their celebrations.

But the incident with Sharp is unacceptable behaviour from anyone and will not be tolerated by either club.

It was an unfortunate incident that has left a bad mark on an otherwise eventful and celebratory evening at the City Ground.