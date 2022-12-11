Billy Sharp shares two-word message after netting winner in Sheffield United’s latest win

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has taken to Twitter to share a brief message following his side’s latest Championship outing.

The 36-year-old helped the Blades secure all three points in their showdown with Huddersfield Town by scoring his first goal of the season in this particular fixture.

Sharp was denied in the early stages of this fixture by Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls before opening the scoring in the 15th minute.

After being played through by Iliman Ndiaye, the forward dinked an effort over Nicholls to give his side the lead.

Whereas Huddersfield did push for an equaliser following the break, the Blades managed to fend off their opponents as they claimed their 10th clean-sheet of the season.

As a result of this victory, United extended the gap between them and fellow promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers in the Championship standings to five points.

The Blades will be looking to secure a sixth victory in seven league games when they head to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic on December 19th.

Following his side’s latest triumph, Sharp shared a short message on Twitter.

After the club’s official account posted a video clip of the forward’s goal in which they suggested that he enjoyed this particular strike, Clark responded to this message by posting: “Sure did.”

The Verdict

Whereas Sharp has yet to replicate the performance levels that he produced during the previous campaign for the Blades in the current term, his goal against Huddersfield could potentially kick-start his season.

The forward has now managed to find the back of the net on 127 occasions for United in all competitions and is likely to make his 350th competitive appearance for the club in their showdown with Wigan.

By utilising his wealth of Football League experience to his advantage, Sharp could go on to play a significant role in the club’s push for promotion.

Having missed out an immediate return to the Premier League earlier this year, the Blades will be determined to secure a top-two finish in 2023.

