Billy Sharp reveals ‘classy’ Chris Wilder gesture following Sheffield United’s win over Middlesbrough

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp praised former boss Chris Wilder after he was shown congratulating the striker after the Blades’ 4-1 win over Middlesbrough last night.

Classy from my old gaffer and knilly who I shared a lot of amazing memories with ⚽️🤝⚔️❤️ https://t.co/mZm5RhDBwp — billy sharp (@billysharp10) March 9, 2022

In what was a huge game for both, Paul Heckingbottom’s side ran out clear winners, with goals from Sander Berge, Sharp, Jack Robinson and Morgan Gibbs-White sealing the emphatic victory.

After the game, Wilder was complimentary to the hosts, and the club shared a video that saw the ex-manager and assistant Alan Knill shaking hands and hugging Sharp after his impressive display.

That brought a response from the player on social media, as he showed the respect he has for the pair.

“Classy from my old gaffer and Knilly who I shared a lot of amazing memories with.”

Of course, Sharp was a crucial figure under Wilder as Sheffield United won promotion from League One to the Premier League over a remarkable period over a few years.

The 36-year-old’s influence on the team has remained under Heckingbottom, with Sharp now on 14 goals for the campaign as the Yorkshire outfit chase another promotion.

The verdict

Wilder came across very well last night after rightly receiving a great ovation for the work he did when at Bramall Lane.

The Middlesbrough chief admitted that the best team won and he was right to congratulate Sharp on what was another fantastic night for the experienced striker, who continues to star.

There is clearly a real mutual respect between the player, Wilder and Knill, so Sharp clearly appreciated the gesture, but his only focus will be on beating Boro to promotion with the Blades.

