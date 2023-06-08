Billy Sharp has composed an emotional statement as he bids farewell to Sheffield United.

Sheffield native Sharp joined the Blades for the third time in his career eight years ago, and orchestrated a leading role in the club's upwards trajectory from League One to the heights of the Premier League.

The frontman found the back of the net a total 87 times in his first four years back at the club as they topped off a remarkable two-division ascension before going on to chip in with some crucial strikes back in the top-flight.

After relegation, Sharp was still paramount to their fortunes and weighed in with 14 goals and seven assists as they launched towards the play-offs, although this term, he has found minutes and form harder to come by.

Billy Sharp leaves Sheffield United

Having started on only 14 occasions with an uncharacteristic tally of two goals, Sharp's eventual exit was imminent amid Paul Heckingbottom's bid to return to the Premier League with a more dynamic and multi-functional frontline.

The exit was confirmed yesterday as the Blades confirmed their retained list following promotion, and in the wake of that announcement, the striker took to Twitter to pen his emotions on leaving the club that he has called home for nearly a decade while playing the best football of his career.

What did Billy Sharp say?

In the statement, Sharp said: "As I sit down to write this letter, my heart is filled with mixed emotions. It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure.

"My boyhood dream became a reality and what a journey I was lucky to have from a young fan on the Kop to ball boy then player and captain - wearing the famous number 10 has been (a) privilege and an honour. Wearing the red and white stripes was something I did with enormous pride and when given the captain's armband by Chris Wilder it was something I cherished and wanted to achieve success wearing it. I've tried to play and captain the best I could.

"To hear you all singing my name and for children to look up to me is the reason I play football. 377 games, 129 goals and 3 promotions, from my first goal to my last, the feeling grew stronger and stronger each time. I want to thank the club for all the amazing memories we've shared and for the opportunity to represent my boyhood club.

"I want to thank all the managers I have played for during my time at the club. Your guidance, support and belief in me have been invaluable. You have helped me grow as a player and as a person, and I will always be grateful for the opportunities you gave me. To all the staff from the kit men/ladies, cooks and chefs, ticket office staff and groundsmen who have been at the club throughout the years, thank you for looking after me and all the players.

"To my teammates, I want to thank you for the special bond we shared on and off the pitch. The memories we created together will stay with me forever.

"To my family, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and encouragement. Your love and belief in me have been my driving force, and I could not have achieved what I have without you. I am grateful for the sacrifices you have made to help me pursue my dreams. For my kids to be able to see their dad wear the Sheffield United shirt and score goals in League 1, Championship and Premier League is something we have all loved.

"Lastly, I want to thank the fans for the incredible support over the years. Your passion and loyalty have been the heartbeat of this club. I will always remember the chants and the unwavering support you showed me and the team. Your love for the club is what makes it so special, and I will always be proud to have been a part of it.

"I want to wish the club and players all the best for next season I'll be watching on as a fan and will bring my kids to watch as much as I can.

"As I move on to the next chapter of my career, I will always carry the memories, the lessons and the love of this club with me. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to play for this great club, and I will always be a fan.

"I could go on for hours talking about my special times with this football club, but it's goodbye for now..."

What next for Billy Sharp?

As alluded to in the statement, a next chapter still awaits in Sharp's long and successful footballing career, and despite his age, he is not yet willing to draw the curtains.

Indeed, back in February, Sharp told the Sun: "Since I hit my 30s, I looked at it as just a number and feel fit and strong as I did when I turned 30.

"It's true I changed a couple of things in my lifestyle, in the way I went about things, and that has helped me still keep going now. I still have a few years left in me and hope to keep achieving things for Sheffield United."

If Sharp feels he is still physically capable, which he clearly does, then potential suitors will doubtlessly form a queue to maximize his longevity.

As such, a return to Doncaster Rovers - for example - could well be a distinct possibility.

Across three separate spells with Donny, Sharp scored 45 goals from 102 outings, so there is visibly a strong, healthy connection there to leverage, and a move to the club would provide his body some form of leeway in a less physically demanding division where he would likely find the back of the net with regularity, while facilitating the factor to stay local in South Yorkshire and maintain his desired engagement with the Blades.

Nothing has emerged yet, however, as the list of admirers grow following his departure, it would surface as no surprise to see League Two Doncaster among them in the near future.