Billy Sharp reacts as Sheffield United dazzle against Hull City + personal milestone is reached

Sheffield United secured all three points with a 3-1 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades enjoyed the short trip to Hull for the early Championship kick off, with the visitors making it 11 goals in their last three games.

Opening the scoring, Billy Sharp nodded home from Morgan Gibbs-White’s enticing cross from the right flank, before John Egan scored twice in 11 minutes from corners swung in by Conor Hourihane.

The Tigers grabbed a goal back in the 74th minute, but were unable to trouble The Blades defence in what remained of the game.

The verdict

Sharp is proving once again to be The Blades’ best striking option at present.

It is not just his goalscoring capabilities that is helping him shine, but he is still a relentless worker out of possession, and he has even emerged as a creator of goals and chances early in this season.

Sharp is showing no signs of slowing down and could play an integral role in what remains of this season – a campaign where despite their slow start, a return to the Premier League is the desired outcome.

The 35-year-old has been an excellent servant to Sheffield United, but his story with the club is far from over.