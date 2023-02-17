Billy Sharp and Wrexham fall out rages on as blow for Sheffield United man emerges

Sheffield United veteran Billy Sharp has been charged by the FA following his post-match outburst after his side defeated Wrexham 3-1 in the FA Cup earlier this month.

The Football Association have confirmed that the 37-year-old, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, has been found guilty of improper conduct after comments made regarding referee Leigh Doughty, who awarded United’s non-league opponents with two penalties on the night.

The FA allege that Sharp’s comments ‘implied bias and/or attacked the referee’s integrity’, as he was quoted as saying on ITV after the game: “I think the referee was helping them all night as well, I don’t think he gave me one foul all night.”

🗣 "I think they've been disrespectful with a few things before the game, thinking they were already through. I'm glad we've beaten them." You do not want to miss this post-match interview with Billy Sharp 😲@SheffieldUnited | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fOUIfwB6xQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 7, 2023

Sharp’s comments came after he netted in the 94th minute to make it 2-1 to the Blades against the Red Dragons, before Sander Berge added another goal two minutes later to secure United’s place in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

The experienced forward was then seen gesturing to Wrexham fans inside Bramall Lane following the final whistle, and he told ITV that he was glad the Welsh side were out of the cup as he accused them of being disrespectful by “thinking they were already through”.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson in-turn accused Sharp of being disrespectful himself after remarks he apparently made in the tunnel post-match to opposition players, with Ben Tozer claiming Blades players showed a ‘lack of humility’ with their actions.

The Verdict

Sharp appears to have accused the referee of being on Wrexham’s side with his comments, so it looks like he will be fined and potentially given a suspension.

Despite being injured currently, that is not good if he does get a ban because United need his experience on the pitch when he is fully-fit as he still knows where the back of the net is.

There may have been a misunderstanding regarding Wrexham’s tweet tagging Tottenham prior to the replay at Bramall Lane, in which they linked a picture taken all the way back in November of some of their players doing Son Heung-min’s celebration – that could be the action that Sharp and co thought was disrespectful but it can hardly be construed as the Red Dragons showing disrespect.

Unfortunately for Sharp, his outburst after the match has landed him in hot water, and with the Blades losing in midweek to Middlesbrough this is another thing they did not need.