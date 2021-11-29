Billy Sharp outlines Sheffield United ambition after major Sunday achievement

Billy Sharp’s late strike in Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Bristol City on Sunday saw him edge into the club’s top ten all time league goalscorers.

It was the 35-year-old’s 106th Blades league goal that was the cherry on top of Paul Heckingbottom’s second debut match as manager. Sharp remains very ambitious despite his age and the length of his remaining contract at Bramall Lane, and he demonstrated exactly that on Twitter this afternoon.

When asked where he would like to rank in the Blades’ all time top scorers list, Sharp replied: “I’d love to get to Fred Tunstall this season, earn a new deal and chip away at Keith Edwards. But whatever happens from now I’m in the top 10 which is something I’m very proud of.”

Reaching Fred Tunstall by the end of this season would require Sharp to score another 23 league goals in the remaining 26 league matches. That would be an incredible feat that would surely push the Blades very close to finishing inside the play-off places and it speaks volumes to the belief in his own ability and the rest of the squad that Sharp has.

Keith Edwards ranks third in the list on 143 league goals which would be another 37 strikes for Sharp to slam home from now and the end of his Sheffield United career.

The Verdict

Quiz: 30 questions about Sheffield United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year was Billy Sharp born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

It comes across that Sharp has a very relentless mentality in relation to goalscoring and his passion for Sheffield United. The 35-year-old has been a consistent performer through some difficult times this season at Bramall Lane and continues to set a great example to the younger members of the squad. The Blades need determination like Sharp’s all over the pitch if they are to make up for lost time and close the gap between themselves and the top six this season.

It will be interesting to see if Sharp can earn a new contract with United come the end of the season with the actions of the board in the last few months, but should he continue to contribute as heavily as he has in the first half of the campaign, he could definitely count himself unfortunate if an extension is not agreed.