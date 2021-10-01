Billy Sharp offers tongue-in-cheek update after Sheffield United reveal

Sheffield United have today announced that they will be releasing two retro kits for sale at a Meadowhall event in a few weeks time – and striker Billy Sharp has taken to Instagram to don one, teasing that he would try and wear one for his side’s game against Bournemouth.

The kits in question are the club’s 1992-94 home shirt and the Blades 1989-91 away shirt and the forward has been quick to get his hands on one. Posting to Instagram, the player has pictured himself in the away shirt and has suggested he might even try and get away with pulling it on tomorrow instead of this season’s effort.

Sharp has been hugely influential for his side this campaign, having bagged three goals and three assists in ten appearances for them so far. He’s remained a regular in the side despite being 35-years of age now. In fact, the forward’s most recent stint at the club has seen him play in over 200 games and bag over 100 goals.

He was crucial in getting the Blades back into the Premier League and has once again stepped up to the plate to try and fire them back into the top tier of English football.

Sharp is likely to feature up front for his team again this weekend as they bid to try and drag themselves further up the league table. His side were on the losing end against Middlesbrough in midweek but last weekend, it was the striker who bagged the important goal as he led his side to a 1-0 win over Derby. He’ll be hoping to have a similar effect on Saturday.

The Verdict

More clubs should try and make retro kits more readily available, especially in the current climate, where older shirts are highly regarded and seen as something of a collector’s item for football fans.

It’s a good idea then by Sheffield United to hold such an event – and Billy Sharp himself is clearly a fan of the releases.

As for the player, if he starts this weekend, then Sheffield United will always be a threat. The striker is adept at this level and will always guarantee you a goal, regardless of what kit he is wearing!