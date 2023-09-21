Highlights Billy Sharp and Wrexham have a longstanding feud stemming from a FA Cup tie last year, with Sharp criticizing Wrexham for celebrating prematurely.

Phil Parkinson, the Wrexham boss, responded to Sharp's comments, calling him disrespectful and praising his own humble players.

Sharp continues to dislike Parkinson and believes a scuffle occurred between them after Sharp scored the winning goal in the FA Cup match, anticipating that Wrexham will portray him negatively in any future documentary.

Billy Sharp has showed no signs of letting his tensions with Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson go with a seven-month spat between the duo burning on.

Sharp has always been known for his honest and open interviews, but many felt he stepped the line last year after he openly criticised Wrexham for celebrating too early against his Sheffield United side, before the Blades beat them in the FA Cup.

And, with the feud seemingly fizzling out, Sharp has now added fuel to the fire to reignite a war of words between himself and the former Sunderland boss.

What history do Billy Sharp and Wrexham have?

Billy Sharp and Wrexham's fall-out arches back to an FA Cup tie last year. The pair drew each other in the fourth round, and with a last-gasp 3-3 draw for the Blades at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground, it meant that the duo would endure a replay at Bramall Lane.

The draw was made before the game, with the winner facing Tottenham at home - and Sharp claimed that Wrexham's behaviour leading up to the replay was 'disrespectful'.

After the game, when United beat the Welsh outfit 3-1 in the replay with Sharp scoring the winner in the 94th minute, he gave an interview to ITV, saying: “I think they’ve been disrespectful with a few things before the game, thinking they were already through. I’m glad we’ve beat them.

“I wasn’t happy with the way they’ve been as a club before the game, eyeing up Spurs. They’ve not even beat us.”

What did Phil Parkinson respond to Billy Sharp after the game?

Parkinson quickly responded when he heard of Sharp's comments about him and his side, with the former Bradford City manager saying: "He’s a fantastic player but I thought he was disrespectful after the game. The way their players celebrated was a mark of how tough we made it for them.

"My message to Billy is: you’re better than that. My players are humble people and they’re a credit to the football club.”

What has Billy Sharp now said about Wrexham and Phil Parkinson?

Speaking to The Athletic, Sharp continues his spat against the Welsh club by admitting that he doesn't like Phil Parkinson from previous experiences - and that Parkinson 'probably doesn't like him'.

He said: "I scored the goal which knocked them out (of the FA Cup), and a little scuffle happened in the changing room.

"I don’t really like their manager anyway from past experiences, and he probably doesn’t like me. It’s just one of those things in football where it sometimes gets very overheated. I know what they’re going to do; they’re going to show the clips that make me look like a baddie. That’s fine.

"I’ll wait to see what happens and have my say afterwards. The record book says we beat them in the FA Cup, so they can have a documentary about it if they want."

Will Billy Sharp and Phil Parkinson face each other again?

With Sharp moving to MLS outfit LA Galaxy over the summer, it's highly unlikely that he will face Parkinson again, with the English boss seemingly settled in his position in Wrexham and the United Kingdom as a whole.

However, with Sharp a true English Football League legend at heart, he may come back in some form of coaching capacity in the future - in which the duo may spark their rivalry once again.