Billy Sharp makes admission about Sheffield United future

Despite being 36-years-old, Billy Sharp remains a core part of the team at Sheffield United both on and off the pitch.

Last season he proved that his age counts for nothing as he scored 14 league goals in the 39 games he played before injury curtailed his season.

Nevertheless, an extension was triggered in Sharp’s contract which keeps him at the club until next summer.

Sharp has had a frustrating start to this season too suffering with an ankle injury which has meant he’s made just four appearances this season and is yet to score a goal.

However, he’s starting to make his way back to fitness now and the striker has admitted he’s not ready to stop and will continue to push himself as he told The Star: “I know where I am. It’s up to me now to put in the performances and score the goals, and I’ll be knocking on the door to be a nuisance again next year.

“Everyone knows I don’t want to leave, and I think that’s what hinders me sometimes. People know I want to stay so they don’t have to really rush to get me signed up.

“I’ll be 37 in February but I still feel I can contribute to the team. So I want to keep going that for the next few years.

“I’ve sacrificed a few things and worked hard to stay strong. I want to play as many games as I can.”

12 quiz questions about Sheffield United legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Who did the club sign Stephen Quinn from? Northampton Town Sunderland Bohemians St Patrick's Athletic

The Verdict:

Although times have been frustrating for Sharp of late and the little injuries may be a reflection of his age, when fit he has still got the ability to get through games and contribute to the side.

Last season, the striker scored plenty of goals and there is still the majority of the season to come so he can no doubt have an impact again when he’s back in the side.

Sharp has made it clear his future lies only at Bramall Lane and whilst he is still contributing on and off the pitch, you can imagine the club will be keen to keep him on.

The player and club have such an affiliation that Sharp will no doubt be trusted to only keep going if he feels able to.