Billy Sharp has become a topic of conversation with numerous Championship and League One clubs wanting him to lead the line.

The 37-year-old departed Bramall Lane at the end of the season, overseeing the Blades’ automatic promotion back to the top flight while cementing his place in United folklore.

With just the two goals last campaign, it was those that came prior which were so special to the Sheffield United faithful, recording 129 goals in 377 games, contributing to three promotions across his time at the club.

A two-time Blades Player of the Year, he was instrumental in the club’s rise back up the pyramid following time in League One and now departs with his team in the promised land

The former Leeds United striker now awaits his next challenge with opportunities across the EFL arising with gas still in the tank for the experienced goalscorer.

Who is interested in Billy Sharp?

Several clubs have been monitoring Sharp's situation since his contract at Bramall Lane expired at the end of last season.

According to Alan Nixon, Derby are the latest club to join the race after interest from Coventry City and Hull City had been circled last month.

The Rams have already strengthened the forward department with the signing of Northern Ireland international Conor Washington from Rotherham United, an experienced goalscorer who registered a double-figure goal tally in his last two seasons in the third tier.

He joins up with James Collins, Derby’s second-highest scorer last season with 11 goals, behind Irish international - and former teammate of Billy Sharp - David McGoldrick with a resounding 22 goals last season.

Evidently, Paul Warne is looking for an experienced frontline, with interest in Jordan Rhodes also touted, with hopes Sharp can replicate something similar to his last spell in League One, scoring 30 goals on the way to winning the title with the Blades.

A variety of options alleviates the pressure of minutes for Sharp, instead focus on competing at the top of the table and hopefully find his shooting boots in what may be his last big move at 37. However, other transfers for Derby may bring this potential deal to an abrupt halt.

Does Waghorn’s move spell an end to Derby interest?

Martyn Waghorn has signed a new one-year deal with Derby County, as officially confirmed by the club. The 33-year-old returns to the East Midlands after a difficult spell at strugglers Huddersfield Town last term, scoring twice in 24 outings.

The former Coventry man proved to be a reliable presence up top during his initial spell at Pride Park, leading the line effectively and scoring more than 20 goals across three seasons.

For Sharp, it leaves question marks whether a move to Derby is still an option, however, it is likely Paul Warne will want more than just one new forward through the door as Waghorn had been training with the squad throughout preseason, prior to links for the Sheffield United man.

The departure of David McGoldrick also leaves an absence of goals with his experience instrumental in their play-off push, a profile similar to Sharp in his ability to lead the line and bring other attackers into play - a necessity as the Rams aim to be one of the most clinical sides in the division this time round.