Sheffield United will be hoping Monday’s defeat to Burnley is only a blip as the Blades hunt for promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades suffered their first defeat in four on Monday, as Burnley celebrated their promotion to the Premier League by collecting another three points at Turf Moor.

However, despite the setback, United are still on course to secure a top-two finish, despite Luton Town and Middlesbrough not giving up on catching the Yorkshire side.

Are Sheffield United’s promotion hopes in danger?

The Blades are currently five points clear of third-place Luton Town and eight clear of fourth-place Middlesbrough.

United do have an advantage over their opponents, as they still have a game in hand on the chasing pack due to their involvement in the FA Cup.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team welcomes relegation candidates Cardiff City to Bramall Lane this weekend for the Saturday 12:30pm kick off, and United will know another three points secured will put them ever closer to the Premier League.

Two players who have been influential in United’s success this season are Billy Sharp and Anel Ahmedhodzic. Both have played 38 and 36 games, respectively, so far this campaign, and both have been crucial in Heckingbottom’s system.

What has Billy Sharp said about Anel Ahmedhodzic?

Now Sharp, who is United’s captain has spoken of his surprise at Ahmedhodzic’s performances and admitted that he didn’t really know a lot about the defender when he arrived at the club.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, via Sky Bet Sharp said: “I didn’t know a lot about him [Anel Ahmedhodzic] before he joined. He’s chipped in with the goals as well, which is important for a defender - headers and volleys, arriving late into the box – he’s been in good form, and I know that a lot of people are looking at him.

“If you’re going to be at the top end of the table, you’re going to have people in your team that are always going to be looked at. He’s fit in well, hit the ground running, and has been a real asset for us this season.”

How has Ahmedhodzic performed this season?

The 24-year-old joined United back in the summer from Swedish side Malmo FF, arriving for a fee in the region of £4.5 million.

The defender has played 31 times in the Championship so far, scoring four goals and registering two assists. Ahmedhodzic has started all but two league games that he has been available for this campaign, showing his importance to this United team.

The defender is currently averaging 1.8 interceptions per game, while also averaging an impressive 2.7 blocks per game. His overall WhoScored.com match rating is 7.09, another example of the success that Ahmedhodzic has been for Sheffield United this campaign.