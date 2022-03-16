Billy Sharp issues message about Gary Madine ahead of Sheffield United’s clash v Blackpool

Billy Sharp has opened up about his relationship with former teammate Gary Madine.

The veteran forward was the subject of a verbal broadside from a video featuring Madine during his time with Bolton Wanderers.

Madine was less than complimentary of Sharp in the video in question.

But Madine ended up as Sharp’s teammate in Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

The footage emerged on social media, with Madine having also played for United’s fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

But Sharp holds no grudges over the incident and has moved on gracefully from the entire situation.

“He’s always asking me for shirts ever since he’s left,” said Sharp, via the Blackpool Gazette.

“I still speak to him every now and again even though everyone thought he hated me and that I hated him because of something that came out once.

“He’s a decent enough guy and we actually get along. Plus, he was a big part of something pretty special that we were able to achieve here.”

The pair are set to face off this evening, with Madine now plying his trade with Blackpool.

Sheffield United face the Tangerines, with both still in play-off contention.

United are in the more advantageous position, but a win for Blackpool tonight would see the gap between the teams drop to only three points.

Sharp has been in fine form for the Blades this season, having scored 14 goals and earned seven assists so far this league season.

A win for United tonight could take Paul Heckingbottom’s side into the play-off places.

The Verdict

This incident was long enough ago that it is only right that Sharp has put it all behind him.

The fact that the two played together later with Sheffield United indicates that their relationship must never have been too poor.

It will still feel good for Sharp if he can get one over his old teammate by earning a victory tonight.

But the edge of the game won’t come down to the relationship between the two.