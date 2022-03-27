Billy Sharp injury update amid fears forward will miss Sheffield United’s clash with Stoke City

Billy Sharp visited the hospital this week as part of his recovery process from injury.

The forward suffered a hamstring problem which threatens to keep him out of action against Stoke City.

Sharp came off within minutes of feeling something off at the back of his leg during the Blades 2-0 win over Barnsley last week.

The 36-year old was sent for a scan on his leg which they hoped would reveal the extent of the damage.

David McGoldrick, who himself has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a thigh injury, accompanied his teammate to the procedure.

Sheffield United cannot afford to lose yet another key player to their side as they compete for a play-off place.

The team was missing up to 11 players before the current international break.

The side will return to action against Stoke on April 2 as they compete for a play-off place.

The Blades are fifth in the Championship table with eight games remaining in the season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side lead the chasing pack by two points in a fierce race for a top six finish.

Sharp has 14 goals and seven assists for the side this campaign, so his absence could be crucial in United’s play-off hopes.

The Verdict

Losing Sharp for any amount of game time will be a massive dent in United’s play-off ambitions.

The team has been extremely unlucky with injuries in recent weeks.

This is just the latest in a series of difficult blows that the club have suffered.

Despite these injuries, the team is still picking up enough points to maintain a top six finish but it will be difficult to keep that up without their star man up front.