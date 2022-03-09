Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Billy Sharp hails impact of Sheffield United teammate following Middlesbrough victory

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United managed to secure all three points over Championship play-off rivals Middlesbrough last night, via a convincing 4-1 victory. 

Paul Heckingbottom’s side reclaimed a spot in the second-tier play-off positions as a result, displacing their Teesside opponents.

Goals for Sander Berge, Billy Sharp and Jack Robinson, fired the hosts into a three-goal lead inside an hour before Folarin Balogun clawed a goal back for the visitors in the 62nd minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White restored the Blades’ three-goal advantage in the 79th minute, with the Yorkshire club running out as deserved winners. 

Proving to be a real handful for the entirety of the game, Gibbs-White scored an excellent goal, whilst also providing the assist for Sharp. 

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield United players born in?

1 of 20

George Baldock?

The veteran forward spoke to Yorkshire Live after the game about Gibbs-White and the ability he possesses: “I think we need to get promoted so we can keep him.

“I think he will play in the Premier League.

“He’s got so much quality. I love playing with him, he creates a lot for me.

“He’s disappointed tonight, feels he should have had more goals, but his goal is incredible.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do that with my hips. I am glad he got on the scoresheet because he deserved a goal.”

The verdict 

Gibbs-White has adapted to regular Championship football excellently and he should go on to enjoy a successful career in England’s top-tier. 

Possessing an excellent technical ability, great vision and the appropriate skillset to consistently beat his man, the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most threatening attackers in the Championship. 

He is also someone who works tirelessly off the ball and has all the off-the-ball traits to help his side press from the front and cause havoc.

Gibbs-White has developed a strong understanding with Sharp, with the pair’s link-up play proving to be an excellent asset for Heckingbottom’s side. 


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Billy Sharp hails impact of Sheffield United teammate following Middlesbrough victory

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: