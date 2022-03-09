Billy Sharp hails impact of Sheffield United teammate following Middlesbrough victory

Sheffield United managed to secure all three points over Championship play-off rivals Middlesbrough last night, via a convincing 4-1 victory.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side reclaimed a spot in the second-tier play-off positions as a result, displacing their Teesside opponents.

Goals for Sander Berge, Billy Sharp and Jack Robinson, fired the hosts into a three-goal lead inside an hour before Folarin Balogun clawed a goal back for the visitors in the 62nd minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White restored the Blades’ three-goal advantage in the 79th minute, with the Yorkshire club running out as deserved winners.

Proving to be a real handful for the entirety of the game, Gibbs-White scored an excellent goal, whilst also providing the assist for Sharp.

The veteran forward spoke to Yorkshire Live after the game about Gibbs-White and the ability he possesses: “I think we need to get promoted so we can keep him.

“I think he will play in the Premier League.

“He’s got so much quality. I love playing with him, he creates a lot for me.

“He’s disappointed tonight, feels he should have had more goals, but his goal is incredible.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do that with my hips. I am glad he got on the scoresheet because he deserved a goal.”

The verdict

Gibbs-White has adapted to regular Championship football excellently and he should go on to enjoy a successful career in England’s top-tier.

Possessing an excellent technical ability, great vision and the appropriate skillset to consistently beat his man, the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most threatening attackers in the Championship.

He is also someone who works tirelessly off the ball and has all the off-the-ball traits to help his side press from the front and cause havoc.

Gibbs-White has developed a strong understanding with Sharp, with the pair’s link-up play proving to be an excellent asset for Heckingbottom’s side.