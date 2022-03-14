Billy Sharp gives clear update on future at Sheffield United

Billy Sharp has reiterated his desire to remain at Sheffield United and is hoping that a new contract is going to be sorted in the near future.

The attacker turned 36 in February but has shown no signs of slowing up in the Championship, with him hitting another 14 league goals so far this season for the Blades.

Indeed, he really is an EFL all-time great and he’ll be eager to fire the club back into the Premier League by the end of this season.

You’d not bet against that happening, too, and it appears whatever happens this season he wants to be around for 22/23 at Bramall Lane, and then potentially for the campaigns after that as well.

Quoted by the Blades’ official media, Sharp had this to say:

“Hopefully after today, I’ve got a meeting so hopefully it will get sorted and I’ll be here next year. Once we’ve got that sorted I want to fight to sort the next one after that.” – Billy Sharp. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/Uh1vsrNwg5 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 14, 2022

The Verdict

What is there to say about Billy Sharp that hasn’t been said already?

He’s a modern Sheffield United great, who absolutely loves the club, is loved by the fans and, crucially, continues to perform at a high level.

His goals return this season has been once again impressive and he deserves a new contract, with it sounding as though it won’t be too long before it is sorted.

And then, after that, it’s clear Sharp is ready to fight for the next one straight away, so look out for more top performances next season too.

