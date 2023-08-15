Billy Sharp's next move in football will be his first outside of England - as he gees up for a move to the MLS to join LA Galaxy, according to reports.

The veteran striker, 37, left Sheffield United at the end of the season after helping his boyhood club to promotion, coming second behind eventual winners Burnley in a superb season for Paul Heckingbottom's side. But with his contract up, Sharp has chosen his next move - and with the likes of Derby being linked before, he has opted to go across the pond to join Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Maya Yoshida amongst others on the pacific coast.

What does the report state?

According to the Telegraph writer Mike McGrath, Sharp has completed his medical on the west coast of the United States.

Terms have been agreed on a contract until the end of the current MLS season, which ends on October 21, whilst the play-offs run on until December 9 should those involved make the final stage. There is also an option in Sharp’s contract where LA Galaxy can extend up another year, if they wish to do so.

It is reported that Sharp had offers from the EFL, having previously been linked with the likes of Derby County.

What did Billy Sharp say upon leaving Sheffield United?

Leaving a boyhood club cannot be easy, never mind three times - especially when your third stint at the club has seen two promotions and over 110 goals for the club in just 311 games for the club.

Further being named in the PFA Team of the Year twice - including a 30-goal haul in the 2016-17 League One winning side and 23 as the club returned to the Premier League for the first time in 12 years, Sharp is a club hero.

And he couldn’t hide his emotion at leaving the Blades, saying: “As I sit down to write this letter, my heart is filled with mixed emotions. It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure.

"My boyhood dream became a reality and what a journey I was lucky to have from a young fan on the Kop to ball boy then player and captain - wearing the famous number 10 has been (a) privilege and an honour. Wearing the red and white stripes was something I did with enormous pride and when given the captain's armband by Chris Wilder it was something I cherished and wanted to achieve success wearing it. I've tried to play and captain the best I could.

"To hear you all singing my name and for children to look up to me is the reason I play football. 377 games, 129 goals and 3 promotions, from my first goal to my last, the feeling grew stronger and stronger each time. I want to thank the club for all the amazing memories we've shared and for the opportunity to represent my boyhood club…

"I want to wish the club and players all the best for next season I'll be watching on as a fan and will bring my kids to watch as much as I can. As I move on to the next chapter of my career, I will always carry the memories, the lessons and the love of this club with me. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to play for this great club, and I will always be a fan.

"I could go on for hours talking about my special times with this football club, but it's goodbye for now..."