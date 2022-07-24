Billy Mitchell’s first words after sealing new Millwall contract

Millwall midfielder Billy Mitchell has said he is pleased to get a deal over the line after signing fresh terms to extend his stay at The Den.

Football League World exclusively revealed on Friday morning that the 21-year-old was in advanced talks over a new deal with the Lions.

Then, the 21-year-old’s fresh contract has been announced by the club, with the Lions youth product set to remain at The Den on a fresh ‘long-term contract’.

Speaking after the deal was announced, Mitchell explained that the Championship club was where he wanted to be right now.

“It’s been in the making for a few weeks now.” Mitchell told Millwall club media.

“Obviously the season’s starting next Saturday so really pleased to finally get the deal over the line and now just be able to concentrate fully on the start of the season.

“Millwall was where I want to be right now.

“It’s certainly a massive confidence boost when you feel like you have a set of staff that truly believe in you. They make me feel like that everyday.

“I feel like there’s a staff that really believe in my abilities and really allow to me flourish and have done for the last season.

“Hopefully more to come this season so, I’m really really pleased to be extending my stay.”

The Lions academy product made 45 appearances for the Championship club last term, with 42 of those coming in the league.

The Verdict

It is always a key part of any club’s transfer business when it comes to securing your homegrown talent down.

That’s what Millwall have done here with Mitchell and it is a move that makes sense for both parties.

Last year was Mitchell’s first full campaign playing senior football week in week out for the club, and with him firmly in Gary Rowett’s plans, why would he want to move elsewhere?

Meanwhile, Millwall are tying down a talented young player that they will now continue to get the benefit from after bringing him through their academy.

Mitchell is clearly going to training everyday and enjoying the environment that he is playing and working in, going off of his words above, so it is clear to see why he would want to put pen to paper on a new deal ahead of the season.