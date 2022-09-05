Billy Mitchell shares verdict on Millwall teammate following Cardiff City victory

Millwall ran out as 2-0 winners against Cardiff City at The Den on Saturday afternoon, with second-half goals from Charlie Cresswell and Benik Afobe sealing the points for the Lions.

Making his debut for the London club, and lasting the full 90 minutes, Callum Styles enjoyed a good game.

The 22-year-old arrived at Millwall on Deadline Day on a season-long loan from League One club Barnsley.

Starting in an unfamiliar left-wing-back position, Styles played the last half an hour in central midfield, partnering Billy Mitchell.

Sharing his thoughts on Styles’ addition, and from what he saw at the weekend, Mitchell told News at Den: “I thought he was excellent, both first half and second half.

“It’s nice to get a little bit of time with him in central midfield as well. I know he can play there and left-wing-back.

“I thought he was really good for Barnsley last season, probably one of their shining lights, so it’s a great acquisition and I’m happy to be playing with him.”

The verdict

Styles has been outstanding in the Championship before, and whilst last season was a struggle for the Tykes, he emerged as one of the club’s better performers.

The year before that, he was an integral part of the Barnsley side that managed to secure a play-off spot, scooping the Young Player of the Year award in the second tier too.

Now tasked with helping the Lions to mount a push for the play-offs, Styles will be striving to feature regularly under Gary Rowett.

Versatile, athletic and technically brilliant, Styles has what is required to be a big hit at The Den as the season progresses.