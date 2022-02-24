Billy Mitchell sends three-word message to Millwall supporters after victory at Derby County

Millwall picked up an impressively straightforward 2-1 win over Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday evening.

The Lions were two goals to the good inside the opening half an hour thanks to finishes from Jed Wallace and breakthrough star Tyler Burey.

The Rams threatened to carry out another late rescue act following Jake Cooper’s 88th minute own goal, but Gary Rowett’s men held on to earn a third straight win.

The next generation is certainly emerging at Millwall with Burey, Dan McNamara and Billy Mitchell fast becoming crucial players in the Lions’ first team.

The latter took to Twitter after the game to share his reaction with supporters.

Mitchell wrote: “Enjoyed that one!”

The victory reduced the gap to the play-off places to just seven points with 42 points still up for grabs for the Lions.

Rowett has been playing down Millwall’s chances of bridging that gap, although that might be the best way to approach it to ensure they continue to go under the radar as outsiders.

Mitchell is becoming a more valued member of the squad year on year and has started 22 of the 32 league games Millwall have played this season.

At 20, Mitchell is looking like a very precocious talent that could remain a key player in central midfield for many years to come at The Den.

The Verdict

Pride Park has been a very difficult place to go in the last few months and the result meant that Reading maintained an eight point cushion on the Rams.

Wayne Rooney’s men have achieved so much this season already, but the final hurdle could prove to be the most difficult, eight points is not an unassailable lead but back-to-back wins have put the Royals firmly in the driving seat.

The freedom of Millwall’s league position could offer Rowett further scope to blood young players in the final few months of the season.

16-year-old striker Zak Lovelace was introduced from the bench against the Rams and could earn more first team opportunities if the Lions have a lot of dead rubbers to play towards the back end of the season.