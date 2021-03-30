Billy Mitchell reveals what it’s like working with Ryan Woods in Millwall’s midfield

Millwall youngster Billy Mitchell is aiming to push himself to the very limit as he looks ahead to next season with the Lions.

The 19-year-old has appeared just eight times for his side this season having suffered two hamstring injuries that kept him out of the side until February.

Mitchell however has played a part in each of Millwall’s last five games including playing the full 90 in the Lions’ recent 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough.

The Orpington-born midfielder had his sights set on this season being more productive than it has been but after tearing his hamstring just weeks before the pre-season he told NewsAtDen about his frustrations.

“I was excited to come back into pre-season last summer but then things went a little bit wrong,” he said.

“This pre-season it will be nice, hopefully coming off the back of a good finish to the season potentially learning a few things.

“It will be good to have a proper rest and then come back firing on all cylinders for the new season. I know I said it at the beginning of last season but hopefully before the next one I’ll have a little bit of experience under my belt and make a proper impact.”

Since earning his spot in Gary Rowett’s starting side the teenager has played alongside several experienced midfielders including former Derby County player George Evans.

However, it’s been his partnership with Ryan Woods that has really seen him flourish.

Mitchell said: “It’s been great. Woodsy is vastly experienced at this level and he’s been a help for me. It’s the first time I’m back in the team for a while so undoubtedly there are going to be a few nerves, but he’s been really good to settle me down.”

The former Millwall youth star also went on to identify how the pair get the best out of one another.

“I think we complement each other quite well. People have seen recently the quality he has on the ball, he can pick a pass and play forward passes and through-balls.

“Naturally my game is a bit more combative in trying to win the ball back. I can then give it to him and let him do the rest.

“That’s a partnership that can hopefully work well for the rest of the season.” he said.

The Verdict

Mitchell is certainly a player that Millwall fans will have bright hopes for in the coming seasons. At the age of 19 he is already becoming a Championship regular at a stable club in Millwall.

With a full pre-season under his belt and hopefully an injury free season next year the Millwall fans and the Championship could see a potential future talent blossom.

Gary Rowett will certainly be hoping he is able to call on the bright spark more often next year.