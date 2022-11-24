Billy Mitchell in 4th – Ranked: Millwall’s top 5 most valuable players right now

It has been an excellent season so far for Millwall in the Championship.

The Lions head into the World Cup break sitting 6th in the table, on a run of just one defeat in their last nine games, including five wins.

Millwall finished ninth last campaign and will be hoping that this can be the year they finally make the top six. They resume league action next weekend as they take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Gary Rowett, who has now been in charge at The Den for over three years, made a number of shrewd additions in the summer. He brought in the likes Zian Flemming, Benik Afobe, George Honeyman and Andreas Voglsammer on permanent deals, while Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Callum Styles all arrived on a temporary basis.

The vast majority of the additions have proven to be successful so far. Flemming has perhaps been the most important player for the club this season, scoring seven goals so far, including a hat-trick in their last game in a 4-2 win at Preston North End.

But of the current Lions squad, who are the most valuable players? We take a look using Transfermarkt’s valuations.

5) George Saville

Saville is currently in his fourth spell with Millwall, having re-joined permanently from Middlesbrough last summer. Previously, he had an initial loan spell at the Den in 2013 and a second temporary stint in 2015, before his first full-time stay in 2017 and returning once again in 2021.

The midfielder has started his career at Chelsea and also played for Brentford, Wolves and Bristol City. He has scored 13 goals across his spells with the Lions.

Saville has also received 37 caps for Northern Ireland after making his debut for his country in October 2017.

According to transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €3.00m.

4) Billy Mitchell

Mitchell is one of the club’s academy products, who has graduated through the youth system to become a regular for the team he supports.

He made his debut for the Lions in 2019 and has gone on to make 87 appearances, scoring one goal.

The 21-year-old has been a fixture of Rowett’s midfield once more this season, featuring in 19 of their 20 league games.

According to transfermarkt, he is valued at €3.50m currently.

3) Callum Styles

Styles signed for the Lions on loan from Barnsley in the summer, following the Tykes’ relegation to League One.

The 22-year-old began his career with hometown club Bury before moving to Oakwell in 2018, where he scored nine goals in 115 appearances. He made the move back up to the second tier with Millwall and has so far notched one goal this campaign.

Although born in England, Styles is eligible to play for Hungary at international level and he made his debut in March. He also featured in Hungary’s 4-0 win over England in the Nations League at Molineux in June.

According to transfermarkt, he is also currently valued at €3.50m.

2) Jake Cooper

Cooper initially arrived at Millwall on loan from Reading in January 2017, helping the club to promotion through the play-offs in League One.

He then signed permanently for the Lions that summer, becoming an integral part of the defence in a team that has become established in the second tier. Cooper provides height and physicality at the back for Rowett’s side and standing at 6ft 6in, he has proven to be a handful in both boxes, scoring 21 goals so far during his time in London.

According to transfermarkt, similar to Mitchell and Styles, he is also valued at €3.50m currently.

1) Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell joined on a season-long loan from Premier League side Leeds United and has excelled at the heart of the defence.

He has made 14 appearances for the club so far, but it is not just defensively where he has impressed, the 20-year-old has also contributed with four goals.

Cresswell made five appearances for his parent club in the top flight last season and will return to Elland Road in the summer strengthened by regular minutes and the physical and mental battle of playing in the Championship. Millwall will be hoping that he can secure a promotion before he goes back to West Yorkshire, but it seems likely that Cresswell is destined for a career at the highest level.

According to transfermarkt, he is Millwall’s most valuable player at €5.00m.