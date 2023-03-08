Billy Mitchell and Mason Bennett updates emerge ahead of Millwall’s clash with Reading

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Billy Mitchell and Mason Bennett both have a chance of being available for selection for the club’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion next month.

Mitchell and Bennett are both currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to ankle injuries.

Bennett sustained his issue during the club’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland in February.

Mitchell meanwhile has not featured for the Lions since their clash with Coventry City which ended in a narrow defeat.

In the absence of this duo, Millwall have managed to accumulate eight points from their last five league games.

As a result of their defeat to Norwich City last weekend, the Lions slipped down to seventh in the Championship standings.

Millwall will be hoping to deliver a positive response to this setback when they head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading on Saturday.

Depending on the outcome of results elsewhere, the Lions could move back into the play-off places if they seal all three points on their travels.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Rowett has shared an update on Mitchell and Bennett.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, the Millwall boss said: “Billy and Benno have a chance of being back after the international break, so for West Brom.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Millwall will be able to turn to Mitchell and Bennett for the run-in.

The Lions are set to take on Reading, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town before the season briefly pauses for the international break.

Mitchell has managed to make 1.6 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 41.1 passes per game in the Championship (as per WhoScored) from central midfield this season and will be confident in his ability to play a key role for the Lions in their quest to secure a top-six finish.

Bennett meanwhile will be hoping to make a difference in an attacking sense when he is fit enough to feature again.

Yet to score a league goal for Millwall this season, the 26-year-old will unquestionably need to step up his performance levels upon his return to action in order to force his way into contention for a starting role.

