Billy Bodin reacts after Oxford’s 3-2 loss to Bolton

Oxford United’s Billy Bodin was “gutted” to see his side lose 3-2, after scoring twice to put the U’s ahead.

Despite an impressive performance from the former Preston North End forward, Oxford United suffered a 3-2 defeat to Bolton Wanderers at the Kassam Stadium, with goals from the home side quickly being cancelled out by the Trotters.

Amadou Bakayoko delivered the final blow, scoring for Bolton with just four minutes to go, ensuring that the visitors left Oxfordshire with all three points.

When talking to iFollow Oxford, the Bodin stated that “It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet, but we’re gutted to concede so early after scoring and that late sucker punch.”

“We’ve got to work on game management after you score. We need to shut up shop for a couple of minutes and get back in the game.”

As a result of Bolton’s late winner, the hosts fell from their position in the play-offs and into seventh place, much to the devastation of the U’s players, who worked especially hard in the first half.

This was especially disappointing for goal-scorer Billy Bodin, who put his side in front early on, after finding the top corner from a free-kick. The forward was keen to thank his former Bristol Rovers teammate Matty Taylor for his advice to shoot, despite the distance away from goal.

“Matty [Taylor] came over and said, ‘you should shoot’. It was quite far, but the wind was with me, and I thought if I put it towards the back post, you never know. Thankfully it flew in the top corner.”

After an immediate response from the visitors, Bodin put his side back in front in the 32nd minute, though Marlon Fossey equalised soon after.

Despite only signing a one year deal at Oxford United at the start of the season, the 29-year-old has his sights set on a new deal at the League One side, stating that “My aim is always to get in the team, do as well as I can and to earn another contract. Hopefully if I keep playing well there’s no reason why I can’t get a new deal.”

The Verdict

Billy Bodin was certainly unfortunate to be on the losing side in Saturday’s game, after a delightful double in the first half was somehow not enough to put the hosts in front.

With the forward being taken off at half-time with a tight calf, the U’s play in the final third just wasn’t as successful in the final 45 minutes, with the U’s failing to regain the lead without the Welshman’s attacking prowess.

Oxford United’s weaknesses in game management and defence were exploited once again, a trait urgently needing improvement if Karl Robinson’s side truly have their sights set on promotion this season.