‘Biggest signing they will make’ – West Ham urged to complete summer deal with EFL club

Frank McAvennie has urged his former club West Ham United to make signing Craig Dawson permanently from Watford top of their priorities in the summer.

The centre-back joined the Hammers on a season-long loan last summer after Watford’s relegation from the top flight and has been particularly impressive in their outstanding run since late December.

Dawson has played every minute of every Premier League game for David Moyes’ side in 2021, helping them challenge for a top four spot.

Reports have indicated that the Hammers will have the chance to sign the 30-year-old for a fairly nominal fee in the summer and, speaking to Football Fan Cast, McAvennie has urged his former club to do just that.

He said: “The biggest thing for me with West Ham is the defence, it’s solid.

“The biggest signing they will make is Dawson. They have got to get that boy’s name on the paper, he’s been outstanding.

“For £3million for a centre-half like that, he complements the other defenders because the other defenders want to play football and look good, and he just puts his body on the line, gets in front and it’s good balance for the team. That’s the biggest signing that I think will happen this year.”

Dawson appears to have been someone that West Ham have been keen on for some time as it is understood that they had a £12 million bid rejected for him when he was at West Bromwich Albion.

The Hornets have fared pretty well without him and head into the international break in the automatic promotion spots, though given his top-flight experience he may have been a useful player for them to have next term if they are indeed promoted.

The Verdict

After a quiet start at the London Stadium, Dawson has been fantastic since the turn of the year and the point McAvennie makes stands.

His no-nonsense style of defending brings some balance to the side and the £3 million fee quoted looks an absolute steal – though it seems there may be more addons.

It’s not the most glamourous signing but you feel it’s one that will make the supporters happy if it is completed, as it looks like it will be.