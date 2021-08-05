Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Biggest signing of all' – Plenty of QPR fans react to news of fresh agreement

9 mins ago

Queens Park Rangers have announced that manager Mark Warburton has signed a new contract with the club.

Warburton took over at Loftus Road back in the summer of 2019, and guided the club to 13th in the Championship table in his first season in charge in 2019/20.

That is something he was able to build one last season, with a strong end to campaign eventually securing a ninth place finish in the second-tier standings.

The 58-year-old has been on a one-year rolling contract with QPR during his time at the club so far, although it was reported earlier this summer that the Championship club were keen to hand Warburton a new contract.

Now it appears as though they have indeed done that, with QPR confirming that Warburton has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of QPR fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on that new deal for their manager.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


