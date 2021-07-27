Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Biggest problem addressed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls secure another transfer deal

Published

2 mins ago

on

League One side Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, with the Northern Irishman joining the club on a season-long loan.

Peacock-Farrell, 24, decided it was worth the move up to the Premier League in 2019 after falling out of favour at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, with the Argentine opting to use then-new signing Kiko Casilla for the second half of the 2018/19 season.

The 24-year-old was brought to Turf Moor to compete with current England international Nick Pope and former Three Lions player Joe Hart.

20 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

When was the club founded?

But with the former’s rise in recent years, he hasn’t really received a sufficient opportunity to shine in the top flight and only managed to get his first real taste of Premier League football at the end of last season, when Hart had already left the club and Pope picked up an injury that kept him out of this year’s European Championships.

However, he has now seemingly been relegated back to being third-choice in Lancashire with experienced Welshman Wayne Hennessey linking up with Sean Dyche’s side on a free transfer last week.

With this, Peacock-Farrell has been temporarily deemed surplus to requirements at Turf Moor and will now compete with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson for Sheffield Wednesday’s number one jersey, although it’s thought he will be a starter for the Owls next season.

Now this signing is over the line, how do Sheffield Wednesday fans feel about their new man? We take a look at some of their reaction on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Biggest problem addressed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls secure another transfer deal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: