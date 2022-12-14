“Biggest potential but would be a risk” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts as Addicks eye 46-year-old to replace Garner

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ian Foster is a candidate for the vacant Charlton Athletic manager’s job according to Lyall Thomas.

The former Barrow and Kidderminster Harriers striker has been working his way up the coaching ladder in the England youth ranks and is the current manager of the U20 side.

With Thomas Sandgaard looking to ensure that the Addicks play a progressive brand of football it is not a surprise that they are looking for younger managers, as has been a growing trend in the EFL in recent years, but it may be tough to attract someone of Foster’s calibre given their position on and off the pitch.

FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming was fairly enthused by the permanent appointment of the 46-year-old while reserving some concerns about the nature of it.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “I would say that Ian Foster is probably the potential appointment I’d be most excited by.

“It would be a risk obviously, coming from youth and national team football which is very different, but with our academy it’s always a good thing to have someone whose got experience working with young players.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Has former Charlton man Chris Gunter ever played for a Yorkshire based team? Yes No

“In recent times appointing young managers who’ve come through youth systems has worked quite well, Rob Edwards for example had done good stuff at junior level.

“So, it’d probably have the biggest potential but would be a risk as well.”