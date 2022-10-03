“Biggest of the season” – Kasey Palmer outlines prediction ahead of Coventry City and Bristol City clash

Coventry City sealed a superb 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend to make them unbeaten in their last three and to help them try and catch up on the rest of the league.

Next up though, they have another tough test against Bristol City – and one of the Robins’ former players has warned his new Sky Blues teammates that it could be ‘the biggest of the season’ and that he is determined to help his side claim the win there according to Coventry Live.

Currently, Mark Robins’ side are rock bottom of the division after a slow start and some off-field issues. Problems with their ground meant that they have currently only played eight times compared to some other teams in the Championship who have played eleven.

Some bad results have also meant that they have won only one of those eight and have just six points to their name as things stand. They are just a point off Huddersfield above them but are four points behind West Brom in 21st and potential safety.

Things on the field need to keep on the path they are on then but next up they play Bristol City, who are right up towards the top half of the division. Under Nigel Pearson they have looked somewhat bright but have lost their last three games on the bounce.

Kasey Palmer will feel now is a good time to play his old team then but still warned his teammates that it is a ‘big game’ and that his side need to put in a similar showing to the one they managed against Middlesbrough. The midfielder created more chances than anyone else on the field in that game and was influential in the centre of the field – and will want a repeat performance.

Speaking ahead of the game then, he said: “Yes, it’s a big game. I have been telling the lads it’s the biggest of the season so hopefully we go there and win but, more importantly, we need to perform like we did against Middlesbrough and if we do that then most teams would get the three points, so we need to back that performance up now and start to build some momentum.

“It’s going to be Saturday, Tuesday and that’s what we have missed, being able to play games. We’re behind everyone else and now we can gather some momentum and pick up some more points.”

The Verdict

Kasey Palmer was in fine form last time out against Middlesbrough, as were a lot of his teammates, and another showing like that here could certainly lead to another win.

Middlesbrough have a lot of talent in their ranks and yet they weren’t enough to see off the Sky Blues. Bristol City also have plenty of good players in their squad but considering their current form, it might be the perfect time to play them. One team is on the up and the other is sliding down the table, so it could be the perfect opportunity.

Palmer himself will no doubt be relishing his chance to face his old team. The midfielder struggled to get gametime at the back end of his stint with the Robins and now that he is with Coventry – and playing quite often – he will be eager to show them just what they are missing.

If he can produce anything like he did against Boro too, then it could really help them to pick up the three points in midweek.