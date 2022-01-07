‘Biggest no brainer ever’, ‘Excellent stuff’ – Many Swansea fans react to emerging contract news

Swansea City fans have been reacting with delight at the big news coming out of the Swansea.com Stadium today regarding Jamie Paterson.

That is because the attacking midfielder has had the option in his contract triggered to keep him at the Welsh side until the summer of 2023.

Having spent time on trial in the summer at Middlesbrough, Paterson was picked up by Russell Martin in his first few days in the job at Swansea and made an immediate impact by scoring against Blackburn Rovers.

Paterson has had to prove his fitness after having long spells out last season on the sidelines at Bristol City, and he’s done just that as he’s not missed a single match for the Swans this season.

In 22 Championship appearances, the 30-year-old has scored eight times and assisted four goals, with his best showing coming in the South Wales Derby against Cardiff City where he netted once and assisted twice.

His sparkling early season form saw West Bromwich Albion linked with a mid-season move for his services in late November, but he will be staying with Swansea for the foreseeable future – let’s see how the supporters are reacting to the fresh contract news.

Things you love to see https://t.co/cQxMUlBbDg — Cellan (@Cellan_P95) January 7, 2022

What a man https://t.co/lTHGxW9pnw — Ryan Michael (@RyanLeeMichael) January 7, 2022

Biggest no brainer ever. Tremendous signing, especially on a free transfer https://t.co/rSWbKlxibH — Steven Carroll (@StevenSOS1987) January 7, 2022