‘Biggest news of the season’, ‘Game changer’ – Many Ipswich fans react after Paul Cook delivers exciting player update

It’s been nearly 17 months after he last stepped on a football pitch for a competitive match, but the finish line is in sight for Kane Vincent-Young.

The 25-year-old right-back has had the year-and-a-half from hell, suffering injuries to his groin, adductor, achilles, calf and knee, and Ipswich fans haven’t seen him since October 2019.

That was just two months after he joined from Colchester United on a four-year deal, and at the time he was an exciting signing but he was soon the forgotten man.

Forgotten no more though as Paul Cook confirmed to the press today that Vincent-Young will return to the Tractor Boys squad for the trip to play-off contending rivals Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon.

It comes just a month after Vincent-Young suffered another setback on his road to recovery, picking up a knee problem in training.

But he’s now hoping that all his issues are behind him and right-back is a position where Ipswich do need some assistance, with experienced natural centre-half Luke Chambers playing there for most of the season.

Vincent-Young offers more of an attacking threat and is far more pacey than Chambers, and his return can’t come soon enough for some.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the news that Vincent-Young’s return is imminent and it’s fair to say that they’re excited by the prospect of seeing him in the team in the near future.

